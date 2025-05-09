Samsung announces brand new Gorilla Glass for Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung is slated to launch its slimmest phone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, next week. The South Korean tech giant partnered with Corning to develop a new glass ceramic that offers better protection for the device's thin form factor.

"One of the hurdles faced during the development of Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 was creating a display material that was both exceptionally thin and reliably strong," Samsung said in a press release. The new glass tech offers improved durability and crack deflection capabilities.

"As a key component in enhancing damage-resistance, Corning’s ion exchange process further fortifies the glass ceramic material and improves retained strength of the display cover," Samsung added.

Galaxy S25 Edge has been in the news for months now. Samsung teased the device earlier this year without revealing much. Since then, several leaks and rumors have spilled details about its price tag, official wallpapers, thickness, and weight. Alleged hands-on videos and dummy units have given an idea of what the actual device could look like.

Regarding why the company wants to launch a thin smartphone, Samsung argued that modern smartphones pack AI features for a better experience, and our reliance on them has grown. However, they must still be "portable and lightweight without sacrificing power and innovation."

It was also reported that the Galaxy S25 Edge could ditch the glass for a ceramic back panel. Initial rumors suggested the device could be limited to China and South Korea at launch. It was later claimed to arrive in the US and other regions by the end of May.

Samsung finally revealed the official launch date for the Galaxy S25 Edge after an Italian teaser leaked online. The device will debut on May 13 (9 a.m. KST) during a live stream event and is available for pre-order on Samsung's website with a $50 store credit. Due to timezone differences, the live stream will happen in the US on May 12 at 8 p.m. EDT and 5 p.m. PDT.