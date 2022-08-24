Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer says he feels good about the Activision Blizzard deal

In an interview with Bloomberg Technology’s Emily Chang, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said that he feels good about the way the Activision Blizzard deal is going so far. The answer comes just two days after the deal got its first regulatory approval. While he’s optimistic, he conceded that he has never done a $70 billion deal before, so isn’t sure what his confidence means.

The interview started off with Chang saying that big tech is being heavily scrutinized by regulators and to this Spencer said big deals like this should be scrutinized and that there is a role for regulators in matters like this. Apparently, regulators have been asking Microsoft difficult questions and have been trying to get to the reason Microsoft wants to buy the gaming firm.

He said that the discussions Microsoft has had with regulators have been positive and confirmed the company is trying to be transparent about its motives for acquiring Activision Blizzard. Regulators will want to ensure that Microsoft can’t monopolize the gaming sector and unfairly disadvantage competitors such as Sony, Nintendo and other market players.

Regarding the existing CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick, the question was asked to Spencer whether Kotick would be sticking around after the deal closes. Spencer said that he wasn’t in a position to comment on the matter. When the deal closes, he said Microsoft will then have a say in how Activision Blizzard is managed.