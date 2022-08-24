Recent build 22621.382 (KB5016632) rumored to be Windows 11 22H2 (Sun Valley 2) GA

From early hints, thanks to Microsoft itself, it was pretty much confirmed that the next Windows 11 feature update, version 22H2, will become generally available sometime in September or October. About a week ago, a new report, backed by some compelling evidence, added more context to the story with a specific date for the launch.

Microsoft had earlier confirmed reports of Insider build 22621 being chosen as the release to manufacturing (RTM) candidate for Windows 11 22H2 (Sun Valley 2). Today, a new report from German media outlet Deskmodder claims that the recent build 22621.382 (KB5016632) will be the one made generally available (GA).

Interestingly, Microsoft inadvertently has already revealed what the 22H2 feature update is called, at least for now. The name is pretty unimaginative as it's simply called "Windows 11 2022 Update". However, upon realizing its mistake in outing the name, the Redmond company quickly removed it.

For those running Windows 11 21H2, which is the original release, it should be a seamless upgrade process as the system requirements haven't changed. In terms of features, here is a quick rundown of what you can expect in Windows 11 2022 update. Some features may not be available at launch and will be added later during a futures "Moments update".

