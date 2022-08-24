WhatsApp might display profile pictures of group members in chats

WhatsApp group chats could be getting a feature that displays profile pictures of users while texting. WABetaInfo reports the addition is a possible part of WhatsApp Beta for iOS 22.18.0.72.

The feature can not be disabled and will simply show the profile picture of each group member when they send a text. Development on the feature is ongoing; hence, beta users do not have access to it yet. Reports suggest the capability will resemble the interface of iMessage and group chats on Messenger and Instagram Direct, since the profile pictures are visible at all times.

Build 22.18.0.72 is also considered to be the 2.22.18.72 version in the WhatsApp Settings. The TestFlight build is 22.18.0. Users can become beta testers for WhatsApp by applying here, although the program is closed at the moment. The official launch date for this feature is unknown, as even beta testers have not received it yet.

Other than this, WhatsApp is working on a couple of other new features to add to its group chats. These include the redo option that will let users undo deleted messages, which was disclosed by WABetaInfo as part of the beta for iOS 22.18.0.70. Also, group admins might be able to delete unwanted messages by members in the chat, although a note stating that a text was deleted may show.

Source: WABetaInfo