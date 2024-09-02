Microsoft rumored to be working on two new Transformers games

Rumors appear to be circulating that Microsoft will be continuing the Transformers franchise in at least two ways. According to reports from the Transformers fan site, TFW2005, the tech giant is secretly developing not one but two new Transformers projects.

While details are sparse, the site's sources say both titles are targeting a 2024 release window. As the owner of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft has experience with Transformers games thanks to titles like Transformers: War for Cybertron, Fall of Cybertron, and Rise of the Dark Spark, which were released in the 2010s.

That does sound incredibly ambitious, considering that Microsoft is going to attempt to launch two entirely new Transformers games this year. It's very possible, though, that the rumors refer to enhanced ports or re-releases of past titles on modern consoles and PCs. Transformers is a pretty big multimedia property, so new games could cross-promote upcoming movies and shows.

It is interesting that Microsoft Studios now owns Activision Blizzard (formerly known as Activision). The company, prior to the acquisition by the tech giant, published multiple Transformers-related video game titles including Transformers: War For Cybertron and its follow-up Fall Of Cybertron.

Recently, it was revealed that Microsoft is seeking a relicense for Activision's 2013 video game Deadpool. The story goes on to say that Microsoft may have a similar plan to bring back another popular Marvel-licensed game, Marvel Ultimate Alliance.

Originally released by Activision in 2006 and its sequel in 2009, the action RPGs allowed players to create a team of heroes to fight their way through famous Marvel storylines. Due to an expired license deal, these titles are no longer digitally available on modern platforms.

Transformers is a popular franchise with a passionate fan base, so new games are sure to generate buzz. However, until we get word from other than this unconfirmed report, take the following rumored game news with a pinch of salt.

Source: TFW2005