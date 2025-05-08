Microsoft gives you more room for notes in OneNote

If you use OneNote and feel like the canvas is too small, Microsoft has some good news for you. The latest update improves the UI by eliminating the gap between the ribbon and your canvas, giving more room for text, images, handwritten notes, and whatever else you store in your notebooks.

OneNote already has a bunch of features that help make the best use of your screen real estate, especially on smaller devices like the new Surface Pro 12-inch. For example, you can switch to vertical tabs to have more vertical room and use the simplified or hidden ribbon. However, below the ribbon, there was a search box with a lot of unused horizontal space. Microsoft has now fixed this omission by making the search box float over the canvas, thus giving you more room for notes.

We’ve eliminated the unused horizontal space between the ribbon and your canvas, instantly giving you more room for what matters most. Not only do you now have a larger view of your canvas, there’s also more vertical room to see more of your page list at once. The search box that previously occupied this space now floats over the canvas, remaining accessible without consuming so much space.

Here is how the canvas looks before and after the update:

The search box can sometimes cover your notes, though. In such a case, Microsoft recommends clicking the double arrow button to expand the canvas (or you can scroll the page a bit).

The updated OneNote UI is rolling out to Office users in version 2503 (build 16.0.18730.20074 and newer) on Windows. Note that this change applies to the desktop OneNote app, not the Windows 10 version, which will be discontinued in October 2025, alongside the operating system.