Specs Appeal: Comparing the Surface Pro 12-inch with the Surface Pro 11

Microsoft's lineup of Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs today expanded with two new entries: the Surface Laptop 13-inch and the Surface Pro 12-inch. These computers offer users more portable and affordable variants of the Surface Laptop 7 and the Surface Pro 11. In this article, we take a closer look at the Surface Pro 12-inch to see how this smaller tablet compares to the larger Surface Pro 11.

The Surface Pro 12-inch is primarily for those who want a more portable and lighter tablet than the standard Surface Pro 11. It is notably lighter and thinner: only 1.5 lbs vs. 1.97 lbs and only 0.3 inches vs. 0.37 inches. The screen is 12 inches diagonally instead of 13 inches, and it has a lower resolution and refresh rate. Still, unlike the Surface Laptop 13-inch with its rather dull 60Hz display, the Surface Pro 12-inch can operate at a more modern 90Hz refresh rate.

To lower the price, Microsoft also ditched the 10-core Snapdragon Plus in favor of a lower-spec 8-core variant, which Qualcomm announced in the second half of 2024. Memory is limited to just 16GB, and for storage, the new Surface tablet uses UFS instead of SSD. Only two configurations are available: 256GB and 512GB.

Another cost-cutting measure is the front-facing camera. It still supports Windows Hello, but its resolution is limited to 1080p instead of 1440p in the Surface Pro 11. However, it supports all the AI-powered features like auto-framing and other Windows Studio effects.

Despite being smaller, thinner, and lighter, the Surface Pro 12-inch has a better battery life than the Surface Pro 11. Microsoft promises up to 16 hours of local video playback, while the Surface Pro 11 is rated for two hours less. Also, Microsoft managed to put a built-in wireless charger for the Surface Slim Pen, so there is no need to use its own charger if you do not own a keyboard cover—just attach the pen to the back of your Surface Pro.

The keyboard was also redesigned. It attaches magnetically and, due to the tablet's smaller size, now lies flat on the table. The Surface Pro 11, for reference, has an angled keyboard and even a separate wireless version with an eye-watering price tag. The Surface Pro 12-inch Keyboard costs $149.99.

Finally, Microsoft has limited USB-C ports to just USB 3.2 and removed the Surface Connect port altogether alongside the bundled charger.

Here are the key changes summed up in a list:

Smaller and lighter chassis

Smaller display with a lower resolution, lower max brightness, and a 90Hz refresh rate

Fanless 8-core Snapdragon X Plus processor

UFS storage instead of user-replaceable SSD (256GB and 512GB)

Built-in wireless charger at the back of the tablet

A redesigned keyboard that lies flat

Better battery life up to 16 hours of local video playback

No charger in the box

Two USB 3.2 Type-C ports without Surface Connect

More affordable

Here is a more detailed spec-by-spec comparison:

Surface Pro (12-inch) Surface Pro (11th Edition) Chassis 10.8" x 7.47" x 0.3", 1.5lbs

274 x 190 x 7.8 mm, 686 g 11.3" x 8.2" x 0.37", 1.97lbs

287 x 209 x 9.3 mm, 895 g Colors Platinum, Ocean, Violet Sapphire!, Dune, Platinum, Black Display 12" IPS PixelSense

2196 x 1464 (220 ppi)

90Hz (60Hz by default)

1200:1 contrast ratio

400 nits 13" IPS PixelSense Flow

2880 x 1920 (267 ppi)

Dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz

1200:1 contrast ratio

600 nits (SDR)

600 nits (HDR) 13" OLED PixelSense Flow

2880 x 1920 (267 ppi)

Dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz

1M:1 contrast ratio

600 nits (SDR)

900 nits (HDR) Processor 8-core Snapdragon X Plus

Qualcomm Hexagon NPU

Qualcomm Adreno GPU 10-core Snapdragon X Plus

Qualcomm Hexagon NPU

Qualcomm Adreno GPU 12-core Snapdragon X Elite

Qualcomm Hexagon NPU

Qualcomm Adreno GPU Memory 16GB LPDDR5X 16GB LPDDR5X 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB, 512GB UFS User-removable PCIe Gen4 SSD

256GB, 512GB User-removable PCIe Gen4 SSD

512GB, 1TB Security Microsoft Pluton TPM 2.0

Windows Hello face sign-in

Windows 11 Secured-core PC Network Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4

Optional 5G Battery TBD Wh Up to 16 hours of video playback 47Wh Up to 14 hours of video playback 53Wh Up to 14 hours of video playback Cameras Front-facing 1080p Full HD Surface Studio camera with Windows Hello

10 MP rear-facing camera with 4K video support Front-facing 1440p ultra-wide camera with Windows Hello

10MP rear-facing camera with 4K video support Ports 2x USB-C/USB 3.2 2x USB-C/USB4

1x Surface Connect Accessories Surface Slim Pen 2 with charging on the back of the tablet

Surface Pro 12-inch Keyboard Surface Slim Pen 2

Surface Pro Flex Keyboard

Surface Pro Keyboard

Surface Pro Signature Keyboard Price $799+ $999+ $1,499+

Overall, the Surface Pro 12-inch looks like a very interesting device in the sea of 13-inch Windows tablets. Smaller, lighter, and with great battery life. However, at $799, it also has some significant downgrades from the Surface Pro 11. Unless you are looking for a more portable device, the baseline Surface Pro 11 with a more powerful processor, better storage, better display, and a bundled charger looks like a better pick, especially when you consider that it is available right now on Amazon for exactly $799.

The Surface Pro 12-inch is now available for preorder in the Microsoft Store. The tablet will be available on May 20, 2025. Are you buying it?

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.