Specs Appeal: Comparing the Surface Pro 12-inch with the Surface Pro 11

Microsoft's lineup of Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs today expanded with two new entries: the Surface Laptop 13-inch and the Surface Pro 12-inch. These computers offer users more portable and affordable variants of the Surface Laptop 7 and the Surface Pro 11. In this article, we take a closer look at the Surface Pro 12-inch to see how this smaller tablet compares to the larger Surface Pro 11.
The Surface Pro 12-inch is primarily for those who want a more portable and lighter tablet than the standard Surface Pro 11. It is notably lighter and thinner: only 1.5 lbs vs. 1.97 lbs and only 0.3 inches vs. 0.37 inches. The screen is 12 inches diagonally instead of 13 inches, and it has a lower resolution and refresh rate. Still, unlike the Surface Laptop 13-inch with its rather dull 60Hz display, the Surface Pro 12-inch can operate at a more modern 90Hz refresh rate.
To lower the price, Microsoft also ditched the 10-core Snapdragon Plus in favor of a lower-spec 8-core variant, which Qualcomm announced in the second half of 2024. Memory is limited to just 16GB, and for storage, the new Surface tablet uses UFS instead of SSD. Only two configurations are available: 256GB and 512GB.
Another cost-cutting measure is the front-facing camera. It still supports Windows Hello, but its resolution is limited to 1080p instead of 1440p in the Surface Pro 11. However, it supports all the AI-powered features like auto-framing and other Windows Studio effects.
Despite being smaller, thinner, and lighter, the Surface Pro 12-inch has a better battery life than the Surface Pro 11. Microsoft promises up to 16 hours of local video playback, while the Surface Pro 11 is rated for two hours less. Also, Microsoft managed to put a built-in wireless charger for the Surface Slim Pen, so there is no need to use its own charger if you do not own a keyboard cover—just attach the pen to the back of your Surface Pro.
The keyboard was also redesigned. It attaches magnetically and, due to the tablet's smaller size, now lies flat on the table. The Surface Pro 11, for reference, has an angled keyboard and even a separate wireless version with an eye-watering price tag. The Surface Pro 12-inch Keyboard costs $149.99.
Finally, Microsoft has limited USB-C ports to just USB 3.2 and removed the Surface Connect port altogether alongside the bundled charger.
Here are the key changes summed up in a list:
- Smaller and lighter chassis
- Smaller display with a lower resolution, lower max brightness, and a 90Hz refresh rate
- Fanless 8-core Snapdragon X Plus processor
- UFS storage instead of user-replaceable SSD (256GB and 512GB)
- Built-in wireless charger at the back of the tablet
- A redesigned keyboard that lies flat
- Better battery life up to 16 hours of local video playback
- No charger in the box
- Two USB 3.2 Type-C ports without Surface Connect
- More affordable
Here is a more detailed spec-by-spec comparison:
|Surface Pro (12-inch)
|Surface Pro (11th Edition)
|Chassis
|
10.8" x 7.47" x 0.3", 1.5lbs
|
11.3" x 8.2" x 0.37", 1.97lbs
|Colors
|Platinum, Ocean, Violet
|Sapphire!, Dune, Platinum, Black
|Display
|
12" IPS PixelSense
2196 x 1464 (220 ppi)
90Hz (60Hz by default)
1200:1 contrast ratio
400 nits
|13" IPS PixelSense Flow
2880 x 1920 (267 ppi)
Dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz
1200:1 contrast ratio
600 nits (SDR)
600 nits (HDR)
|13" OLED PixelSense Flow
2880 x 1920 (267 ppi)
Dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz
1M:1 contrast ratio
600 nits (SDR)
900 nits (HDR)
|Processor
|
8-core Snapdragon X Plus
Qualcomm Hexagon NPU
Qualcomm Adreno GPU
|10-core Snapdragon X Plus
Qualcomm Hexagon NPU
Qualcomm Adreno GPU
|12-core Snapdragon X Elite
Qualcomm Hexagon NPU
Qualcomm Adreno GPU
|Memory
|16GB LPDDR5X
|16GB LPDDR5X
|16GB or 32GB LPDDR5X
|Storage
|256GB, 512GB UFS
|User-removable PCIe Gen4 SSD
256GB, 512GB
|User-removable PCIe Gen4 SSD
512GB, 1TB
|Security
|Microsoft Pluton TPM 2.0
Windows Hello face sign-in
Windows 11 Secured-core PC
|Network
|Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4
|Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4
Optional 5G
|Battery
|
TBD Wh
Up to 16 hours of video playback
|
47Wh
Up to 14 hours of video playback
|
53Wh
Up to 14 hours of video playback
|Cameras
|
Front-facing 1080p Full HD Surface Studio camera with Windows Hello
10 MP rear-facing camera with 4K video support
|Front-facing 1440p ultra-wide camera with Windows Hello
10MP rear-facing camera with 4K video support
|Ports
|2x USB-C/USB 3.2
|2x USB-C/USB4
1x Surface Connect
|Accessories
|Surface Slim Pen 2 with charging on the back of the tablet
Surface Pro 12-inch Keyboard
|Surface Slim Pen 2
Surface Pro Flex Keyboard
Surface Pro Keyboard
Surface Pro Signature Keyboard
|Price
|$799+
|$999+
|$1,499+
Overall, the Surface Pro 12-inch looks like a very interesting device in the sea of 13-inch Windows tablets. Smaller, lighter, and with great battery life. However, at $799, it also has some significant downgrades from the Surface Pro 11. Unless you are looking for a more portable device, the baseline Surface Pro 11 with a more powerful processor, better storage, better display, and a bundled charger looks like a better pick, especially when you consider that it is available right now on Amazon for exactly $799.
The Surface Pro 12-inch is now available for preorder in the Microsoft Store. The tablet will be available on May 20, 2025. Are you buying it?
