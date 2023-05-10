Microsoft invests in an AI company that makes it easy to build software

Builder.ai, a company that makes it possible to build software without technical expertise using artificial intelligence (AI), has received funding from Microsoft. The “equity investment” from Microsoft is just part of a wider strategic collaboration between the two companies. Aside from equity, this partnership will more tightly integrate Microsoft’s and Builder.ai’s services.

Explaining a bit more about the integration, Builder.ai said that there will be integrations across Azure OpenAI Service and other Azure Cognitive Services with Builder.ai’s software. Builder.ai will also adopt Microsoft Cloud and AI. Microsoft customers will be able to use a natively integrated version of Builder.ai’s Natasha AI product manager with Microsoft Teams to easily build prototypes of their business applications.

“Our collaboration with Builder.ai is an extension of our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more,” said Jon Tinter, Corporate Vice President, Business Development, Microsoft. “We see Builder.ai creating an entirely new category that empowers everyone to be a developer and our new, deeper collaboration fuelled by Azure AI will bring the combined power of both companies to businesses around the world.”

Builder.ai, in its statement, did not disclose publicly how much Microsoft had invested as part of the deal. Microsoft has ploughed billions of dollars into OpenAI in recent months so it’s likely that the Builder.ai investment is at least in the millions of dollars range.