Microsoft adds GPT-4 in Azure OpenAI Service for businesses to make their own AI apps

Microsoft has been on a tear with its AI-related announcements over the last few days, and it's not stopping. Today, after revealing the new Bing Image Creator in its Bing Chat service, the company has just announced it is adding GPT-4 to its Azure OpenAI Service.

This new service is supposed to help businesses and enterprise customers create their own generative AI apps. In a blog post today, Microsoft stated:

GPT-4 has the potential to take this experience to a whole new level using its broader knowledge, problem-solving abilities, and domain expertise. With GPT-4 in Azure OpenAI Service, businesses can streamline communications internally as well as with their customers, using a model with additional safety investments to reduce harmful outputs.

Microsoft is currently releasing GPT-4 support in a preview, and companies can sign up to take part on the Azure website. Microsoft will start charging for the new GPT-4 feature on April 1.

In addition to the new features added to the Bing Chat chatbot AI today, the company announced Microsoft 365 Copilot just a few days ago. The service, which is in a very limited preview, is supposed to help people who work with Office apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook to create drafts of documents to help save employees time when they use those applications.