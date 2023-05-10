Xbox May update has new store filter options, an Xbox controller battery fix, and more

Xbox console owners should now find a new system update is downloading with fresh features and fixes as Microsoft rolls out the Xbox May update.

When accessing the Microsoft Store from an Xbox, users will now find it easier to find what they are looking for thanks to new sort and filter options. Xbox consoles' Discord integration has received an upgrade too. When in a voice channel, the Xbox Gamertag of connected Discord users will now be displayed for easy access to send friend invites.

Meanwhile, some Xbox Game Pass subscribers on consoles will now find Microsoft Rewards' Quests in a new location, with them moving from the profile's Gaming tab to the Rewards tab. Keep in mind that this is only being rolled out to a random number of users as part of a UI experiment.

Alongside the Xbox update, Microsoft has also shipped out new Xbox Wireless Controller firmware. This carries a fix for a certain "unexpected slow battery drain" issue in controllers with internal batteries or uses the Xbox rechargeable battery. According to Microsoft, this can affect controllers like the Xbox Elite Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive.

Lastly, the same controller update fixes a disconnect issue that can pop up when users play games in 4K, 120Hz, and VRR while using headphones.

While it is not a part of this month's general update, Microsoft also began testing out a brand-new Xbox dashboard with Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha Ring Insiders recently. Coming as part of a redesign based on community feedback, it is aiming to simplify the layout and navigation while giving more breathing room for the chosen background. No date is attached to the final release of this redesign yet.