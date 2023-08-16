Microsoft is rolling out AI-generated summaries in the Microsoft Store

At the Build 2023 developer conference, Microsoft unveiled several AI-focused features for the Microsoft Store. The new AI Hub section with apps harnessing the power of artificial intelligence was the first to arrive in the stable channel, and now another great feature is rolling out to all (sort of) Windows 11 users.

The latest addition to the Microsoft Store is AI-generated review summaries. The idea is to give customers a quick and easy way to learn what people think about a specific app or game, especially those with thousands of reviews. Nobody likes scrolling through multiple feedback pages, so Microsoft's AI makes it easier by giving you a brief summary. Here are a few examples:

iTunes (2.5 stars out of 5). Review summary based on 244 reviews:

Users have mixed experiences with iTunes on Windows, but many have used it for years without issues. The app is reliable and easy to use, and users appreciate its ability to sync music across devices. Overall, iTunes is a decent software for listening to music and transferring files to iPhone. Reviewers liked these features: Reliable, Syncing, Easy to use

Spotify (3.8 stars out of 5). Review summary based on 232 reviews:

Users love Spotify for its vast music library, personalized playlists, and ad-free listening. The app is easy to use and offers great tools to discover new artists. While some users have experienced occasional issues, overall, Spotify is highly recommended for music lovers. Reviewers liked these features: Personalized Playlists, Ad-free Listening, Discover New Artists

Minecraft (4.6 stars out of 5). Review summary based on 124 reviews:

Users love the well-made and fun Minecraft game, with endless possibilities for creativity and imagination. The recent update did not take away from the overall gameplay. The bundle of both Bedrock and Java editions is a great deal, allowing cross-platform play with friends. Some users have had trouble with the launcher, but overall the game is highly recommended. Reviewers liked these features: Endless Possibilities, Cross-Platform Play, Highly Recommended

It is great to see the new system mentioning not only strengths but also weaknesses, even for highly-rated apps and games (including information about recent updates). Sadly, AI-generated summaries are only available for Windows 11 users in the United States—bad luck if you live elsewhere. Hopefully, Microsoft will bring this great feature to more countries in the foreseeable future.