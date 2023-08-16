Microsoft makes it easier to uninstall more stock apps in Windows 11

Windows 11 build 25931, currently available for public testing in the Canary Channel, contains a small but welcome convenience: the operating system lets you uninstall even more inbox (stock) applications. Those not needing some of the bundled programs can right-click them and select uninstall to reclaim a few megabytes and make the Start menu cleaner.

According to the release notes for build 25931, Windows 11 now allows uninstalling the Photos app (the one coming soon to Windows 10 users), the People app, and the Remote Desktop (MSTSC) client. Note, however, that only the Photos app is available in the Start menu—the Photos app and Remote Desktop are removable within the Settings app. Press Win + I (or launch Settings another way), navigate to Apps > Installed Apps, press the three-dot button next to the program you want to delete, then click Uninstall.

With build 25931, People, Photos, and Remote Desktop joined the ever-growing list of easily removable inbox applications. Previously, Microsoft allowed deleting the Camera app and Cortana without using unconventional methods, such as winget or third-party uninstallers.

In case you missed it, we recently covered a neat trick that lets you install Windows 11 without third-party apps pinned to the Start menu, such as Spotify, Tik Tok, Instagram, Messenger, and more. It does not affect system apps, many of which now feature a special "System" tag, but at least it is now much easier to get rid of things you do not need or want to see.

Other changes in the latest Windows 11 Canary build include improvements for the Details pane in File Explorer, the ability to sync your Windows accent color with Dynamic Lighting-compatible mice and keyboards, new emoji, changes for the DC locator, and more. You can check out full release notes in our dedicated article.