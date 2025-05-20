Microsoft is testing new AI feature for Windows 11 File Explorer, here is how to enable it

Microsoft continues updating File Explorer and its context menus with stuff of questionable practicality. Following the release of the "Ask Copilot" button, Microsoft is now adding AI Actions, which are enabled for some, in build 26120.4151 (KB5058486) that was released on May 19, giving you quick access to AI-powered features like background removal and blur, Visual Search, object erase, and more. Just right-click a file and select "AI Actions" from the menu.

Here is what the updated menu looks like with its new AI Actions (do not ask why "Ask Copilot" is a separate thing that is not included in the new menu):

As of right now, the feature is gradually rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev and Beta Channels. Since the rollout is gradual, not everyone with the latest build can try it without tinkering with the operating system. However, enabling it is quite easy:

Ensure you are on the latest Windows 11 Dev or Beta build. Download ViveTool from GitHub and unpack the files in a convenient and easy-to-find folder. Launch Command Prompt as Administrator and navigate to the folder containing the ViveTool files with the CD command. For example, if you have placed ViveTool in C:\Vive, type CD C:\Vive. Type vivetool /enable /id:54792954,55345819,48433719 and press Enter. Restart your computer.

In its current form, AI Actions are only available for images (JPG, JPEG, and PNG). Future updates will bring support for Microsoft 365 files, allowing you to summarize documents, create FAQs, and more. Note that AI Actions do not require a Copilot+ PC and are available on all Windows 11 systems.

Other updates for Windows 11 in the latest preview builds include the new Advanced page in the Settings app, reworked Windows Widgets, an improved energy saver, the ability to compress an image before sharing it, and more.

Credit for the IDs goes to @phantomofearth on X.