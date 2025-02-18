Microsoft is working on a new migration app for seamless data transfer between PCs

Have you ever purchased a new PC and faced the daunting task of transferring your data from your old one? While there are various third-party solutions that offer a smooth transfer of data, the absence of a native application is indeed frustrating. To eliminate the issue, Windows 11 is finally getting a feature it should have had long ago, one that would be appreciated by every user.



According to clues in the latest Insider Beta build 22635.4945, Microsoft is finally working on its own file transfer app. The tool is expected to reduce users' reliance on third-party migration tools by simplifying the complicated process of moving files to a new PC. Fragments of this new feature were first spotted by a liable Windows Insider, @Phantomofearth.

Thanks to @a_donglee, we have a better idea of how the Migration App might look like. However, it is important to note that Dongle constructed these UIs using decompilers. They represent early development designs rather than the final product.

Migration app, build 22635.4945 (UI reconstruction)



Courtesy of @phantomofearth for discovering the feature and @AhmedWalid605 for providing the decompiler.



As per the screenshots, the Migration App will help users back up the existing PC using OneDrive and transfer files to the new PC. Since the migration tool uses Wi-Fi and requires the proximity of both computers, some hint that it might use the system's Nearby Sharing feature. The process involves the connection to the same network as the other PC and a one-time password to pair. In case a connection is lost, the two devices can pair again to continue the transfer.

As for now, no official release date has been announced yet, just like the app itself. However, the Migration App will likely be made available to Windows Insiders before rolling out to the general public.