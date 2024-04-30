Microsoft confirms WindowsMigration 'app' in the latest Beta build is just a bug

Microsoft has updated the release notes for build 22635.3566, which was released in the Beta Channel last week, to clarify things around the mysterious "Global.WindowsMigratioin" app in the Start menu.

Some speculated that that could be a sign of Microsoft preparing an application for transferring data from other operating systems to Windows. In reality, however, things turned out to be much less exciting.

Brandon LeBlanc, Senior Program Manager at the Windows Insider team, explained that the spotted application is just a part of the Windows Backup app that, for some reason, incorrectly showed up in the Start menu's "All Apps" list.

This might be a background component incorrectly showing on Start > All apps. We've got the feedback. Sorry about that! — Brandon LeBlanc (@brandonleblanc) April 26, 2024

Here is what Microsoft added to the official release notes for build 22635.3566 to clarify things:

[ADDED 4/29] A component related to upgrading and restoring data from Windows Backup called “Global.WindowsMigration” is incorrectly showing under the Start menu > All apps and will be fixed in the next Beta Channel flight.

Unlike Microsoft, Apple offers a special migration tool that lets customers transfer user data, such as contacts, calendars, email accounts, files, and more, from a Windows PC to a Mac. Last month, Apple released a new version with official macOS Sonoma support and other changes.

Although Windows 11 build 22635.3566 is a relatively small update, it contains several great changes. The "Show desktop" button is back at its place in the bottom-right corner of the screen, File Explorer's address bar "breadcrumbs" are working again (that is drag and drop to the address bar), you can duplicate tabs and create TAR or ZIP archives, plus the new "All Apps" layout received additional improvements.

Full release notes for Windows 11 build 22635.3566 are available here.