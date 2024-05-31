Microsoft kills Windows Driver Verifier GUI, will remove it from future releases

Microsoft's official list of deprecated features that are no longer in development for Windows 10 and 11 today got one more entry. This time, Driver Verifier GUI received the axe. Microsoft notified users that this component is no longer in development and a future Windows release will remove it from the operating system.

Driver Verifier GUI, verifiergui.exe, is deprecated and will be removed in a future version of Windows. You can use the Verifier Command Line (verifier.exe) instead of the Driver Verifier GUI.

It is worth noting that Driver Verifier GUI and Driver Verifier itself are not the same thing. As the name implies GUI (graphical user interface) provides an easier method to use the tool. Now, instead of Driver Verifier GUI, Microsoft suggests using the Verifier Command Line.

For those unfamiliar, Driver Verifier is a Windows component for stress-testing drivers (hence the name). It is prebuilt into each Windows copy, and you can find it in the system32 folder. Here is how Microsoft describes it in the official documentation:

Driver Verifier monitors Windows kernel-mode drivers and graphics drivers to detect illegal function calls or actions that might corrupt the system. Driver Verifier can subject Windows drivers to a variety of stresses and tests to find improper behavior. You can configure which tests to run, which allows you to put a driver through heavy stress loads or through more streamlined testing. You can also run Driver Verifier on multiple drivers simultaneously, or on one driver at a time.

Other Windows components that Microsoft deprecated this year include NP Logon Notify and NP Password Change Notify APIs, short RSA authentication keys for TLS servers, and Test Base for Microsoft 365. In case you missed it, check our comprehensive list of every feature Microsoft deprecated in Windows 10 and 11 in 2023.