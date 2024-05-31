Surface owners in the UK can now officially repair their devices at Currys

Microsoft announced a new partnership with Currys, a large tech retailer in the UK. Now, Surface owners can take their Microsoft-made computers to one of Currys' 300 stores across the UK and Ireland to get official support and technical repair regardless of where their devices were purchased. Previously, customers had to contact Microsoft directly to receive technical support or book a repair.

Currys is the first authorized service provider in the UK. It can now replace units within the warranty period, provide Surface owners with technical support, and perform repairs in case you break something in your brand-new Surface. According to the announcement post, Currys can now replace multiple Surface components, such as the display, thermal module, kickstand, ports, and more.

Currys’ Chief Operating Officer, Lindsay Haselhurst, said the following about the partnership:

We are proud to be working with Microsoft in this new collaboration which will give thousands of Surface laptop users in the UK a new route to access repairs, as and when they need them, no matter where they purchased their laptop. Users can click here or head into any one of our 300 stores to access support from our award-winning team of expert technicians.

Following a series of devices with extremely poor repairability ratings, Microsoft changed its course. A few years ago, the company pledged to make its Surface computers much easier to repair and give its customers easy access to replacement parts. Now, Microsoft ships new Surface devices with user-replaceable drives, easier access to insides, more modular construction with less adhesive, and more. This approach matches Currys' Long Live Your Tech initiative, in which the retailer recycles thousands of tons of unwanted tech to give it new life and help people with low income get their hands on still-relevant tech.

You can learn more about Microsoft's new partnership with Currys on the official website.