Microsoft kills Windows Maps app

Pour one out for the Windows Maps app. Microsoft has just confirmed that the program is deprecated and will soon be removed from the Microsoft Store. The company has updated its official list of deprecated features with details about the removal of the Windows Maps app.

The writing on the wall was out there for Windows Maps. Microsoft removed offline maps support some time ago, and as of Windows 11 version 24H2, it is no longer included with clean Windows installations. However, you can still get the app from the Microsoft Store.

According to the official documentation, the Windows Maps app will be removed from the Microsoft Store in July 2025. Before that, the company will ship the final update that will make the program fully inoperable. Those who want to use Bing Maps can switch to the web version, which is available via this link.

Here is what Microsoft says about the upcoming end of the Windows Maps app:

Maps is deprecated and will be removed from the Microsoft Store by July 2025. At this time, there will also be a final update to the app from the Store that makes it nonfunctional. If you remove the app before July 2025, you can still reinstall it from the Store, but past July 2025 you won't be able to reinstall it. You'll be able to uninstall the app at any time. Any personal data or files you have saved, such as guided navigation or URLs to maps, won't be removed, but they'll no longer function in the Maps app past July 2025. If you wish to still use maps powered by the Bing service, please visit https://www.bing.com/maps. Maps is no longer preinstalled with Windows starting with the Windows 11, version 24H2 release.

If you want to get the Windows Maps app before Microsoft kills it for good, head to the Microsoft Store using this link.

Other features that Microsoft recently deprecated include Windows UWP Map control, Windows Maps platform APIs, and VBS enclaves for Windows 11 version 23H2 and earlier.

