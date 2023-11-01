Microsoft removes Windows Maps and Movies and TV apps from clean Windows 11 installations

Microsoft has good news for those thinking Windows 11 bundles too many stock applications. Starting with build 25987, released in the Canary Channel today, all clean Windows 11 installations no longer bundle two programs: Windows Maps and Movies and TV.

It is worth noting right away that the change will not affect customers updating to build 25897 from older releases. If you have those two apps installed, they will survive the upgrade and remain in your system. Besides, there are no plans to delete Windows Maps and Movies and TV apps from the Microsoft Store, so those in need can still download them at anytime after a clean Windows installation.

Here is what the official changelog has to say:

Starting with this build, the Windows Maps and Movies and TV apps will no longer be installed after doing a clean install of the OS. The Windows Maps and Movies and TV apps will not be removed on upgrade for Insiders in the Canary Channel and continue to be available and updated via the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft has not commented on why it decided to kick the app duo from Windows 11. Deleting them cannot save you a notable chunk of disk space since both apps take only a few megabytes. Windows Maps and Movies and TV rarely receive updates, and the former even lost some of its features when Microsoft removed offline map support. It is safe to say that very few Windows 11 users will mourn their loss. But if you will, here are direct links for downloading the programs from the Microsoft Store:

Download Windows Maps from the Microsoft Store

Download Movies and TV from the Microsoft Store

The announced change interestingly coincides with the launch of Windows 11 version 23H2, which removed the Chat app and the old Mail app.