Microsoft launches new Windows 11 apps to make it easier to find contacts and files

In 2024, two new Microsoft apps for Windows 11 leaked—People and File Search. Today, these apps finally became official—Microsoft announced them in one of its official blogs.

The first app is People. It is a companion app that can help you learn about contacts within your organization and get all the relevant information about each person. You can access profile cards and organizational charts, send quick Teams messages without switching apps, and search people using job titles, departments, locations, and projects. The app has a compact layout that you can quickly bring to the screen by clicking its icon on the taskbar.

The next is File Search, another Microsoft 365 companion app that lets you find recently opened files, look up files by their contents, filter files by their types, and more. It also supports file previews, so that you can be sure you are sharing the right file.

These mini apps work seamlessly with your existing Microsoft 365 tools, like Teams and OneDrive, complementing the actions you do every day. You’ll recognize familiar flows in these apps, but in a lightning fast and streamlined format. Plus, you can pin both apps to your taskbar so you always know where to access them, no matter how busy your workspace gets.

The People and File Search apps are now available to Windows 11 users. However, they are not available to all users. They require Microsoft 365 desktop apps, participation in the Microsoft 365 Insider program (Beta Channel), and a Microsoft 365 subscription for business (Enterprise or Business Edition).

You can learn more about Microsoft's latest companion apps in a post on the official Tech Community website. IT admins can find additional information about them, including deployment, in the official documentation.