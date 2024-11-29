Microsoft is working on the File Search Companion app for Windows taskbar

At the beginning of this month, news emerged that Microsoft was working on a new People app for Windows 11 (the original one was killed). Now, another "companion" app has appeared, this time promising users to "bring files right to your Windows taskbar."

The new app is called File Search Companion, and it is part of the Microsoft 365 Companion, which was spotted this month. Microsoft has not announced it yet, but you can download it and make it work with a work or school account (personal Microsoft accounts are not currently supported). While there is no official information about its capabilities, the built-in FAQ reveals some key features.

Here is how the app describes itself:

File Search Companon is an app that brings files right to your Windows taskbar. With one click, you can search for files without losing your context. Find files most relevant to your current work, recent and shared files, and more.

And here are some extra screenshots courtesy of EpicB On X:

This happened yesterday, but here's the File Search Companion app that got released yesterday. (hopefully more details soon) pic.twitter.com/ACS9sfThZ2 — EpicB On X (@EpicbP) November 29, 2024

The idea is that you can pin the app to the taskbar, and upon clicking its icon, you will see a small window with a search bar and some filters for quick navigation, such as Excel, PowerPoint, Word, Me, etc (sounds like Windows Search with extra steps). And yes, it is a WebView2 app, just like the People Companion app, which recently received a new icon.

Since we do not have any official word from Microsoft about the People Companion or File Search Companion apps, we have to wait for the company to announce more details. However, if you have a work or school account, you can try your luck by downloading the Microsoft 365 Companion app via this link (the FAQ section says it is ok to share the link to the application).