Microsoft launches Xbox Cloud Gaming in Argentina and New Zealand

Microsoft today announced another expansion of its game streaming service. Xbox Cloud Gaming, formerly Project xCloud, is now available for gamers in two new countries: Argentina and New Zealand.

Xbox Cloud Gaming provides access to hundreds of console games on various devices, including those incapable of running high-demanding titles. You can stream games from the cloud to Windows computers, Apple and Android devices, Xbox consoles, and even Smart TVs. Also, Microsoft is working on a dedicated machine for streaming games from the cloud.

To get started with Xbox Cloud Gaming, customers need to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which provides access to the vast library of games, cloud, and console multiplayer. To get the most of the service on your smartphone or tablet, Microsoft recommends using a compatible Xbox controller. However, many games support touch-based controls for gaming without additional hardware.

It is also worth noting that Xbox Cloud Gaming allows playing Fortnite on any compatible device for free without any membership.

Argentina and New Zealand customers can go to the official website, sign in with their Xbox accounts and start playing right away. With the latest update, Xbox Cloud Gaming is available in 28 countries and regions.