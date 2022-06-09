You will soon be able to play titles from your library with Xbox Cloud Gaming

Just days left before its big Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, Microsoft today announced what's the trajectory of the Xbox platform going forward. It includes more places to play Xbox games from, more countries gaining support for Xbox services, as well as several features players have been requesting for some time now.

One of these features is the ability to play games they already own via Xbox Cloud Gaming, without being tied down to what's available on Xbox Game Pass. Currently, if a title leaves the Xbox Game Pass library lineup, it becomes inaccessible for cloud usage across all platforms, even if the player already owns a copy. That is changing soon as today Microsoft confirmed it is working on implementing this highly-requested feature.

"We’re excited to share that later this year, it’s our intent to roll out the ability for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play, from the cloud, select games they already own or have purchased outside the Xbox Game Pass library," said the announcement.

While the feature is still only available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, just like how it is now for almost all cloud play options on Xbox except for Fortnite, fans will surely be glad about being able to utilize their own games library for the first time. We will have to wait and see how much of Xbox's massive library will be supporting this feature.

With the technical announcements out of the way, the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase as well as its Extended version is coming very soon with a big focus on gameplay.