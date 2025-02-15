Microsoft finally shares Windows 11 24H2 official CPU support list, adds new AMD Ryzen parts

It has been four and a half months since Windows 11 version 24H2 hit the general availability status. Microsoft is finally starting to iron out most of the teething issues with downloading and upgrading to the new feature update. For example, the Auto HDR bug was fixed this week for all users, and the issue related to Asus PCs BSODing has also been relaxed.

Neowin noticed today that at long last Microsoft has also released a new list of supported AMD and Intel processors for Windows 11 24H2. The company has finally added AMD's Ryzen 8000 series desktop and mobile parts, something which we had pointed out earlier.

However, the support list is still missing Ryzen AI Max+ as well as 300 series parts. While the former was announced at CES 2025 earlier this year, the latter was released back in June last year at Computex 2024. This was even before Windows 11 24H2 was generally available and thus they should have been on the list.

We are not entirely sure who is more to blame for this, if it is AMD or Microsoft. However, this is hardly the first time that support for an AMD chip is late or strange as we pointed out above, and also previously with the Ryzen 7320U in terms of Windows 10 support.

Here are the new AMD CPUs that are now officially on the Windows 11 24H2 support list:

AMD Ryzen™ 7 8700G

AMD Ryzen™ 5 8500G

AMD Ryzen™ 5 8500GE

AMD Ryzen™ 5 8600G

AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 8540U

AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 8700G

AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 8600G

AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 8600GE

AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 8500G

AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 8640HS

AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 8640U

AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 8645HS

AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 8840HS

AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 8840U

AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 8845HS

AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 8945HS

You can find the full list here on Microsoft's official website. If your AMD CPU is on the list for 24H2, the SKU should work on the previous Windows 11 versions as well.

Over on the Intel side though, things have gotten trickier. Microsoft has removed several Intel processors that should in theory work on Windows 11 24H2. You can read about it in this dedicated article.