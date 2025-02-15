Microsoft removes Windows 11 24H2 official support on 8th 9th 10th Gen Intel CPUs

Neowin noticed that Microsoft has finally published the official support list for Windows 11 24H2 and it has, at long last, added many pending AMD chips, though several ones are still missing.

Over on the blue side though, the tech giant has surprisingly removed several Intel SKUs from this new list even though they should technically be supported on 24H2 as they fulfill the official system requirements criteria. So as of now, Microsoft no longer supports these parts, at least on paper.

For starters, Ice Lake U and Y (Intel 10th Gen mobile) and Comet Lake (Intel 10th Gen desktop and mobile) SKUs have been dumped. Support for 8th and 9th Gen parts (Cofee Lake) have been dropped too. We have compiled the list of removed 10th Gen, 9th Gen, and 8th Gen processors below:

10th Gen

Intel® Core™ i3-1000G1

Intel® Core™ i3-1000G4

Intel® Core™ i3-1005G1

Intel® Core™ i3-10300T

Intel Core™ i3-10305

Intel® Core™ i3 10305T

Intel® Core™ i3-10320

Intel® Core™ i3-10325

Intel® Core™ i3-10300

Intel® Core™ i3-10100

Intel® Core™ i3-10100E

Intel® Core™ i3-10100F

Intel® Core™ i3-10100T

Intel® Core™ i3-10100TE

Intel® Core™ i3-10100Y

Intel® Core™ i3-10110Y

Intel® Core™ i3-10105

Intel® Core™ i3-10105F

Intel® Core™ i3-10105T

Intel® Core™ i3-10110U

Intel® Core™ i5-10210U

Intel® Core™ i5 10210Y

Intel® Core™ i5-10300H

Intel® Core™ i5 1030G4

Intel® Core™ i5-1030G7

Intel® Core™ i5 10310U

Intel® Core™ i5-10310Y

Intel® Core™ i5-1035G1

Intel® Core™ i5-1035G4

Intel® Core™ i5-1035G7

Intel® Core™ i5-1038NG7

Intel® Core™ i5-10400

Intel® Core™ i5-10400F

Intel® Core™ i5-10400H

Intel® Core™ i5-10400T

Intel Core™ i5-10500

Intel® Core™ i5-10500E

Intel® Core™ i5-10500H

Intel® Core™ i5-10500T

Intel® Core™ i5-10500TE

Intel® Core™ i5-10505

Intel® Core™ i5-10600

Intel® Core™ i5-10600K

Intel® Core™ i5-10600KF

Intel® Core™ i5-10600T

Intel Core™ i7-10510U

Intel® Core™ i7-10510Y

Intel® Core™ i7-1060G7

Intel® Core™ i7-10610U

Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7

Intel® Core™ i7-1068G7

Intel® Core™ i7-1068NG7

Intel® Core™ i7-10700

Intel® Core™ i7-10700E

Intel® Core™ i7-10700F

Intel® Core™ i7-10700K

Intel® Core™ i7-10700KF

Intel® Core™ i7-10700T

Intel® Core™ i7-10700TE

Intel® Core™ i7-10710U

Intel® Core™ i7-10750H

Intel® Core™ i7-10810U

Intel® Core™ i7-10850H

Intel® Core™ i7-10870H

Intel® Core™ i7-10875H

9th & 8th Gen:

Intel® Core™ i5-8200Y

Intel® Core™ i5-8210Y

Intel® Core™ i5-8250U

Intel® Core™ i5-8257U

Intel® Core™ i5-8259U

Intel® Core™ i5-8260U

Intel® Core™ i5-8265U

Intel® Core™ i5-8269U

Intel® Core™ i5-8279U

Intel® Core™ i5-8300H

Intel® Core™ i5-8305G

Intel® Core™ i5-8310Y

Intel® Core™ i5-8350U

Intel® Core™ i5-8365U

Intel® Core™ i5-8365UE

Intel® Core™ i5-8400

Intel® Core™ i5-8400B

Intel® Core™ i5-8400H

Intel® Core™ i5-8400T

Intel® Core™ i5-8500

Intel® Core™ i5-8500B

Intel® Core™ i5-8500T

Intel® Core™ i5-8600

Intel® Core™ i5-8600K

Intel® Core™ i5-8600T

Intel® Core™ i5-9300H

Intel® Core™ i5-9300HF

Intel® Core™ i5-9400

Intel® Core™ i5-9400F

Intel® Core™ i5-9400H

Intel® Core™ i5-9400T

Intel® Core™ i5-9500

Intel® Core™ i5-9500E

Intel® Core™ i5-9500F

Intel® Core™ i5-9500T

Intel® Core™ i5-9500TE

Intel® Core™ i5-9600

Intel® Core™ i5-9600K

Intel® Core™ i5-9600KF

Intel® Core™ i5-9600T

And in terms of SKUs that are new on the list, Intel has added the Core UL and HL Raptor Lake (series 1) mobile parts as well as the "Core 3 100U with IPU" to the list. Finally, Intel Atom embedded CPUs have been added.

You can find the full list here on Microsoft's official website. If your Intel CPU is on the list for 24H2, the SKU should work on the previous Windows 11 versions as well.