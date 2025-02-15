Microsoft removes Windows 11 24H2 official support on 8th 9th 10th Gen Intel CPUs

Neowin noticed that Microsoft has finally published the official support list for Windows 11 24H2 and it has, at long last, added many pending AMD chips, though several ones are still missing.
Over on the blue side though, the tech giant has surprisingly removed several Intel SKUs from this new list even though they should technically be supported on 24H2 as they fulfill the official system requirements criteria. So as of now, Microsoft no longer supports these parts, at least on paper.
For starters, Ice Lake U and Y (Intel 10th Gen mobile) and Comet Lake (Intel 10th Gen desktop and mobile) SKUs have been dumped. Support for 8th and 9th Gen parts (Cofee Lake) have been dropped too. We have compiled the list of removed 10th Gen, 9th Gen, and 8th Gen processors below:
10th Gen
- Intel® Core™ i3-1000G1
- Intel® Core™ i3-1000G4
- Intel® Core™ i3-1005G1
-
Intel® Core™ i3-10300T
-
Intel Core™ i3-10305
-
Intel® Core™ i3 10305T
-
Intel® Core™ i3-10320
-
Intel® Core™ i3-10325
- Intel® Core™ i3-10300
- Intel® Core™ i3-10100
- Intel® Core™ i3-10100E
- Intel® Core™ i3-10100F
- Intel® Core™ i3-10100T
- Intel® Core™ i3-10100TE
- Intel® Core™ i3-10100Y
- Intel® Core™ i3-10110Y
- Intel® Core™ i3-10105
- Intel® Core™ i3-10105F
- Intel® Core™ i3-10105T
- Intel® Core™ i3-10110U
-
Intel® Core™ i5-10210U
-
Intel® Core™ i5 10210Y
-
Intel® Core™ i5-10300H
-
Intel® Core™ i5 1030G4
-
Intel® Core™ i5-1030G7
-
Intel® Core™ i5 10310U
-
Intel® Core™ i5-10310Y
-
Intel® Core™ i5-1035G1
-
Intel® Core™ i5-1035G4
-
Intel® Core™ i5-1035G7
-
Intel® Core™ i5-1038NG7
-
Intel® Core™ i5-10400
-
Intel® Core™ i5-10400F
-
Intel® Core™ i5-10400H
-
Intel® Core™ i5-10400T
-
Intel Core™ i5-10500
-
Intel® Core™ i5-10500E
-
Intel® Core™ i5-10500H
-
Intel® Core™ i5-10500T
-
Intel® Core™ i5-10500TE
-
Intel® Core™ i5-10505
-
Intel® Core™ i5-10600
-
Intel® Core™ i5-10600K
-
Intel® Core™ i5-10600KF
-
Intel® Core™ i5-10600T
-
Intel Core™ i7-10510U
-
Intel® Core™ i7-10510Y
-
Intel® Core™ i7-1060G7
-
Intel® Core™ i7-10610U
-
Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7
-
Intel® Core™ i7-1068G7
-
Intel® Core™ i7-1068NG7
-
Intel® Core™ i7-10700
-
Intel® Core™ i7-10700E
-
Intel® Core™ i7-10700F
-
Intel® Core™ i7-10700K
-
Intel® Core™ i7-10700KF
-
Intel® Core™ i7-10700T
-
Intel® Core™ i7-10700TE
-
Intel® Core™ i7-10710U
-
Intel® Core™ i7-10750H
-
Intel® Core™ i7-10810U
-
Intel® Core™ i7-10850H
-
Intel® Core™ i7-10870H
-
Intel® Core™ i7-10875H
9th & 8th Gen:
- Intel® Core™ i5-8200Y
- Intel® Core™ i5-8210Y
- Intel® Core™ i5-8250U
- Intel® Core™ i5-8257U
- Intel® Core™ i5-8259U
- Intel® Core™ i5-8260U
- Intel® Core™ i5-8265U
- Intel® Core™ i5-8269U
- Intel® Core™ i5-8279U
- Intel® Core™ i5-8300H
- Intel® Core™ i5-8305G
- Intel® Core™ i5-8310Y
- Intel® Core™ i5-8350U
- Intel® Core™ i5-8365U
- Intel® Core™ i5-8365UE
- Intel® Core™ i5-8400
- Intel® Core™ i5-8400B
- Intel® Core™ i5-8400H
- Intel® Core™ i5-8400T
- Intel® Core™ i5-8500
- Intel® Core™ i5-8500B
- Intel® Core™ i5-8500T
- Intel® Core™ i5-8600
- Intel® Core™ i5-8600K
- Intel® Core™ i5-8600T
- Intel® Core™ i5-9300H
- Intel® Core™ i5-9300HF
- Intel® Core™ i5-9400
- Intel® Core™ i5-9400F
- Intel® Core™ i5-9400H
- Intel® Core™ i5-9400T
- Intel® Core™ i5-9500
- Intel® Core™ i5-9500E
- Intel® Core™ i5-9500F
- Intel® Core™ i5-9500T
- Intel® Core™ i5-9500TE
- Intel® Core™ i5-9600
- Intel® Core™ i5-9600K
- Intel® Core™ i5-9600KF
- Intel® Core™ i5-9600T
And in terms of SKUs that are new on the list, Intel has added the Core UL and HL Raptor Lake (series 1) mobile parts as well as the "Core 3 100U with IPU" to the list. Finally, Intel Atom embedded CPUs have been added.
You can find the full list here on Microsoft's official website. If your Intel CPU is on the list for 24H2, the SKU should work on the previous Windows 11 versions as well.
