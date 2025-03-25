Microsoft makes important announcement with new Windows 11 24H2 KB5054148 Dev build

Microsoft has released an interesting Dev Channel update today with a new build, 26200.5510, under KB5054148. The release is meant as a transitionary update as the company explains that the Dev channel is "jumping ahead" to 26200 series.
Microsoft writes:
Starting today, the Dev Channel is jumping ahead to receive 26200 series builds. This means that the window to switch from the Dev Channel to the Beta Channel is closed and once Build 26200.5510 is installed. If you are in the Dev Channel today and still want to switch to the Beta Channel at the last minute, when Build 26200.5510 is offered you can pause updates in Windows Update and switch your channel to the Beta Channel and un-pause updates.
These 26200 series builds are based on Windows 11, version 24H2 and will contain many of the same features and improvements as the 26120 series builds that will continue to be released in the Beta Channel. Over time, we will be making behind-the-scenes platform changes in these builds and these builds may have different known issues because of those changes than what we’re flighting to the Beta Channel.
In the case of Build 26200.5510 today – this build contains the same features and improvements as Build 26120.3576 released previously.
Thus the new build does not have any new changes or improvements but it does note some new known issues:
Known issues
[General]
- After you do a PC reset under Settings > System > Recovery, your build version may incorrectly show as Build 26100 instead of Build 26200. This will not prevent you from getting future Dev Channel updates which will resolve this issue.
- The toggle to get the latest updates as they are available via Settings > Windows Update is not rendering correctly and gets turned off by itself. This is just a visual issue and will be fixed in a future flight soon.
[Recall]
- [REMINDER] Make sure you update Microsoft 365 apps to the latest version so you can jump back into specific documents.
The following known issues will be fixed in future updates to Windows Insiders:
- Some people may experience Recall being no longer able to save new snapshots or modify settings. This will be fixed in a future flight.
- Some Insiders may experience an issue where Recall is unable to automatically save snapshots, and the setting can’t be turned on in Settings. We’re working on a fix for this issue.
- Recall can be enabled or disabled from “Turn Windows features on or off”. We are caching the Recall binaries on disk while we test add/remove. In a future update we will completely remove the binaries.
[Click to Do]
- [REMINDER] The intelligent text actions are now locally moderated to ensure the safety of prompts and responses and has replaced the cloud endpoint. Now that these intelligent text actions are fully local, they are also available in Click to Do in Recall.
- [REMINDER] If any of your actions on image entities are no longer appearing, please ensure you have the latest updates for the Photos and Paint app from the Microsoft Store.
The following known issues will be fixed in future updates to Windows Insiders:
- Sometimes additional context is given when using more intelligent text actions powered by Phi Silica.
[Improved Windows Search]
- [REMINDER] For improved Windows Search on Copilot+ PCs, it is recommended that you plug in your Copilot+ PC for the initial search indexing to get completed. You can check your search indexing status under Settings > Privacy & security > Searching Windows.
[File Explorer]
- We’re working on the fix for an issue causing File Explorer to be very slow to close for some Insiders when closing using the X button. This may also have an impact on the other title bar buttons.
- We’re working on the fix for an issue causing File Explorer Home to crash for some Insiders. If you launch File Explorer to a different folder (for example, using search or the Run dialog), you should be able to navigate your folders.
[Taskbar]
- We’re working on the fix for an issue where the taskbar icons aren’t increasing in size as they should when using your PC in a tablet posture.
[Task Manager]
- After adding the new CPU Utility column, you may notice that System Idle Process always shows as 0.
- The CPU graphs in the Performance page are still using the old CPU utility calculations.
[Widgets]
The weather widget may temporarily be unavailable.
You can find the official blog post here on Microsoft's website.
0 Comments - Add comment