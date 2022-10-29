Microsoft releases emergency OOB update KB5020953 to fix OneDrive crashing on Windows

Microsoft has released emergency out-of-band (OOB) update KB5020953 today to fix the OneDrive crash issue the company recently informed about. Microsoft laid out multiple scenarios under which OneDrive was crashing or closing unexpectedly. This was the second major bug to hit after the October Patch Tuesday released earlier in the month, The first one produced massive network related issues as it was the outcome of TLS/SSL handshake failures.

With this OOB update KB5020953, the build numbers have been bumped to 19042.2194, 19043.2194, and 19044.2194. The update is available for Windows 10 versions 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, and 22H2 for both Arm and x86/64. Microsoft has not disclosed exactly how it solved the issue. The changelog for the update only states the following:

It addresses an issue that causes Microsoft OneDrive to stop working. This occurs after you unlink your device, stop syncing, or sign out of your account.

Since this is an out-of-band release, the update is not available via Windows Update inside Settings. Instead, it must be manually downloaded from the Microsoft Update Catalog website. You can find the update here.