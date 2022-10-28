November Games with Gold brings Praetorians - HD Remaster and Dead End Job

With October almost at an end, Microsoft has finally announced what bonus games are coming towards Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in November. With Games with Gold Xbox 360 drops stopping earlier in the year, it's only two Xbox One games that are incoming for claiming.

The two November titles tout backward compatibility too, making them natively playable on the latest Xbox Series X|S console line.

The announced Games with Gold titles can be seen below alongside their availability dates:

Praetorians – HD Remaster: Available November 1 to 30

Relive the celebrated real-time strategy classic Praetorians, re-imagined in high definition. Praetorians is set amidst the political machinations of an emerging Roman Empire. Prove your worth on the battlefields of Egypt, the combat theaters of Gaul and finally the heart of the Empire itself in Italy, in the crusade to become Emperor. To emerge victorious, you’ll need to learn to combine your units and exploit the weaknesses of your enemies.

Dead End Job: Available November 16 to December 15

Dead End Job sends you into a madcap, whacky world to bust up ghosts. It’s a procedurally generated, couch co-op, twin-stick shooter that straps a vacuum pack to your back, and puts a plasma blaster in your hand. For you, it’s just another day in the office.

November 31 is the final day Gold members can claim one of the currently running October bonus games, that being Windbound. All claimed Xbox 360 titles before the promotion's end as part of Games with Gold will remain indefinitely attached to Microsoft accounts, even if the Gold subscription is discontinued.