Microsoft confirms Patch Tuesday broke OneDrive on Windows 10 22H2, and more

While Patch Tuesday is meant to deliver important security updates, it can often times lead to big issues elsewhere. With October's Patch Tuesday update on Windows 10, Microsoft has confirmed that OneDrive is broken, as in, it closes unexpectedly. Microsoft has described the issue in detail below alongside the affected platforms:

After installing KB5018410 or later updates, OneDrive might unexpectedly close, and you might receive an error when attempting to do the following: Sign out or unlink your account in the Microsoft OneDrive sync app.

Unlink sites or folders from syncing to your device from Microsoft SharePoint or Microsoft Teams sites.

Uninstalling the OneDrive sync app might fail. Note: These issues might affect both OneDrive and OneDrive for Business [..] Affected platforms: Client: Windows 10, version 22H2; Windows 10, version 21H2; Windows 10, version 21H1; Windows 10, version 20H2

Server: None

Microsoft, at this point in time, has not provided a solution or workaround for the issue. The company says it is investigating and expects to roll out a fix in the upcoming week. It writes:

Next steps: We are working on a resolution and estimate a solution will be available in the coming week.

This is the second major bug with this month's Patch Tuesday as previously, Microsoft had confirmed network issues related to TLS/SSL handshake failure.