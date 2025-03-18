Microsoft releases new Windows Terminal updates with fixes and Mark Mode improvements

Microsoft has released two updates for Windows Terminal. One is available in the stable channel, and the other is offered for users testing preview versions. Today's release is a rather minor one, with both versions focusing on bug fixes and various quality improvements.

Here is what is new in Windows Terminal 1.22.10731.0:

Bug Fixes We've resolved a source of deadlocks on console session handoff

The Japanese names for Split Tab and Rename Tab have been improved ConPTY ConPTY will now tear down properly if you close its pipes while it is starting up

ConPTY will no longer hang on startup if you do not provide a well-formed response to DA1

And here is what is new in Windows Terminal 1.23.10732.0 pre-release:

Changes You can now Tab and Shift+Tab between embedded hyperlinks in Mark Mode Bug Fixes Hyperlink underlines and mouse reports will no longer be off by up to one entire cell

Terminal should crash a lot less when you close tabs quickly

The About dialog should act less strange when you open it in multiple windows

Closing the first tab will once again result in its resources being released

We've fixed some graphical issues with the new icon and color pickers in Appearance settings

Tearing off a tab will no longer result in its panes disappearing (lol)

We will now properly save your session when you close the final window

... we will also no longer try to save empty windows when you close them

You can download both Windows Terminal and Windows Terminal Preview from GitHub, or the Microsoft Store.