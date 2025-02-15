Microsoft removes Windows 11 feature responsible for collecting and storing location data

So far, 2025 has been a pretty quiet year in terms of feature removal and deprecation in Windows 11. Microsoft removed quite a lot of stuff from the OS in 2023 and 2024, and it is only now kicking the list of deprecated Windows features in 2025, with Location History being first on the way out.

Microsoft announced the end of the Location History feature in the latest Windows 11 preview build for Dev and Beta insiders. In a nutshell, this API is responsible for collecting and storing your device's location data for the last 24 hours. Cortana and other apps with the corresponding access to the API can get stored location data without requesting new positions (the API is limited to 3,600 positions) and provide users with relevant information, recommendations, geo-based reminders, etc.

Here is what Microsoft says about the upcoming change:

We are deprecating and removing the Location History feature, an API that allowed Cortana to access 24 hours of device history when location was enabled. With the removal of the Location History feature, location data will no longer be saved locally and the corresponding settings will also be removed from the Privacy & Security > Location page in Settings.

As of right now, you can find Location History and related options in Settings > Privacy & Security > Location. Note that the change will not affect Windows 11's ability to receive your device location to provide relevant information. The only change is that data is no longer stored.

Some of the other recently deprecated features include Suggested Actions (really handy, but, apparently, barely used by anyone feature), Paint3D, Legacy DRM services, and more. You can find the entire list of deprecated Windows features in the official documentation here.