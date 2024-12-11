Microsoft kills a handy Windows 11 feature that allowed quick calls or event creation

Microsoft has a new entry in the list of deprecated Windows features. Unfortunately, it is not something old and long-abandoned, like the 15-year-old backup solution that Microsoft still suggests for Windows 10 and 11 users. In fact, it is a relatively modern feature that the company introduced in May 2022 called "Suggested actions."

Suggested actions arrived as part of build 25115 over two years ago. The idea was simple: let Windows 11 recognize basic stuff like phone numbers and date/time to provide shortcuts for phone calls, internet search, or calendar features, like creating an event. Sadly, as useful as it might sound for some, Microsoft decided to kill suggested features in Windows 11 without much explanation.

Here is what the company said in the official documentation:

Suggested actions that appear when you copy a phone number or future date in Windows 11 are deprecated and will be removed in a future Windows 11 update.

There is no information on when suggested actions will be removed from the operating system, so you might still have some time before Microsoft pulls the plug.

It is quite surprising to see Microsoft killing a relatively new Windows 11 feature this early. One might guess that the suggested actions did not find much popularity among users, and the company decided to remove them.

Some of the other recently deprecated Windows features include Android app support, Paint 3D (you can still get it if you want, by the way), Windows Speech Recognition, the Tips app, Steps Recorder, WordPad (it is also possible to bring it back) and more. You can check out the complete list of deprecated Windows features in the official support document.