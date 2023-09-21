Microsoft reveals Microsoft 365 Copilot plug-in plans, with more info at Ignite conference

Microsoft 365 Copilot is officially launching on November 1 for enterprise customers. The generative AI assistant for Microsoft's productivity apps will get more skills by the use of third-party plugins, offering a lot of new features for businesses and enterprise workers.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that businesses are creating these plugins with tools like Teams message extensions, Power Platform connectors, and Microsoft Graph connectors. One business that has made a plugin for Microsoft 365 Copilot is the travel company Amadeus. Microsoft stated:

Amadeus’ Cytric Easy plugin for Microsoft 365 Copilot could help organizations and their employees plan, book, and share travel using natural language. The Cytric Easy plugin could create travel itineraries just from contextual discussion—for example, an email sent from a colleague—and help the traveler validate and book a matching trip without leaving the Microsoft environment.

Microsoft says plugins like the one from Amadeus will result in users spending less time switching between different apps, leading to a productivity increase.

Jira, a software development and management tool, is also working on plugins to help users take more rapid actions while working on a project. Also, the project management tool Mural has made a plugin so that users can collaborate, share, and retrieve Mural boards via chat.

One of the major US banks, Wells Fargo, has created a Windows 365 Copilot plugin that will help its employees and customers:

Using the plugin for Copilot, business and technology stakeholders at Wells Fargo can use natural language to ask about system health and diagnostics, targeted to specific services, including relevant experts and troubleshooting tools. These stakeholders will be able to proactively monitor, manage, and resolve issues in real time, ensuring customers have continuous service availability.

Plugin developers can sign up for the Microsoft 365 Developer Technology Adoption Program (TAP) to prepare for the Microsoft 365 Copilot launch. It includes features like product roadmaps, feedback sharing with other developers, and more. Microsoft will share more info about its plans for Microsoft 365 Copilot during its Ignite conference on November 14-17.