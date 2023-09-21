Microsoft 365 Copilot officially launches on November 1 for enterprise users

After testing it with a number of businesses for several months, Microsoft just announced when it will widely launch its Microsoft 365 Copilot service. The Verge's report from Microsoft's press event shows that the service will launch for enterprise customers starting on November 1.

Microsoft previously stated that the service would cost $30 per user per month when it launches. It will allow its subscribers to automate a number of tasks in Office apps. That includes Copilot writing drafts of documents in Word, emails for Outlook, or summarising meetings in Teams.

It will also have a new feature called Copilot Lab. This will be a handy feature for people to learn how to type in the best prompts for Copilot in order to get the best AI-generated results.

Another new features is Microsoft 365 Chat, similar to Bing Chat. Microsoft says:

Microsoft 365 Chat combs across your entire universe of data at work, including emails, meetings, chats, documents and more, plus the web. Like an assistant, it has a deep understanding of you, your job, your priorities and your organization. It goes far beyond simple questions and answers to give you a head start on some of your most complex or tedious tasks — whether that’s writing a strategy document, booking a business trip, or catching up on emails.

While enterprise customers will get Microsoft 365 Copilot first, Microsoft also revealed it is testing it with normal consumers as well. There's no word yet on when that version will launch or how much it will cost. However, we do know that it will include a version of Microsoft Designer for use in Word.

Microsoft says the generative AI features in Designer will examine "the context of your document to propose visuals to choose from" so users can turn a text-only Word document into one with lots of graphics.