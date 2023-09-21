Facebook now lets you create multiple profiles on its social network

Meta announced today that users can create multiple personal profiles on Facebook. The global rollout of the feature has started and it will continue over the next few months. This new update comes not long after the social media giant refreshed the Facebook logo and identity system.

Facebook users can create up to four additional personal profiles with a custom name and @username for each of them. These personal profiles will let users have separate spaces for different interests and needs. For instance, users can have one Facebook profile to connect with friends and another one for something they're passionate about.

"Creating multiple personal profiles lets you easily organize who you share with and what content you see for the various parts of your life. Think one profile for the foodie scene you love and another one to keep up with your friends and family," Meta said in a blog post.

To create a new profile in the Facebook app, tap on your profile picture in the bottom right corner. On the next screen, tap on the drop-down arrow next to your name. Choose "Create new profile" and follow the steps.

Each personal profile will have its own unique Feed with relevant content as users will be able to connect with like-minded people and communities. Moreover, users will be able to switch between multiple profiles without the need to log out of their accounts.

Meta explained that additional profiles would come with default settings, giving users a clean slate to begin with. They won't carry over notification and privacy settings from existing profiles. Some settings such as who can send a friend request or who can see profile posts will remain separate for each profile.

The company cautioned that its existing rules still require people to use their real name for the main Facebook profile. People can use different names for additional profiles and the main Facebook profile won't reveal that they have other profiles.

"We remain committed to preventing impersonation and identity misrepresentation, so additional profiles cannot impersonate others or be used to misrepresent your identity (including your age or location)," it said.

Facebook personal profiles are available to both existing as well as new users. Meta said only eligible adult accounts would get the option for an additional personal profile. Some features such as Dating, Marketplace, payments, and Professional Mode are not available for additional profiles at the launch.

Users with additional personal profiles will be able to use messaging in the Facebook app as well as on the web. The company has plans to bring Messenger support for additional profiles in the coming months.