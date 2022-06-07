Microsoft says Sleeping Tabs in Edge saved more than 273 Petabytes of RAM in 28 days

Microsoft Edge has several built-in tools that help you boost performance, improve battery life, and save resources. These features create a snappy, responsive, and savvy browser with a steadily increasing audience.

The official Microsoft Edge Dev Twitter account revealed some stats about how Edge saves resources. According to Microsoft, during the last 28 days, Sleeping Tabs helped save more than 273 Petabytes of RAM (273,000TB). The feature worked across 6 billion tabs, saving roughly 40MB of memory per tab.

Use sleeping tabs to save resources? You aren’t alone! Over the past 28 days on Windows devices, we slept 6 billion tabs resulting in a savings of 273.7 Petabytes of RAM. That’s roughly 39.1 megabytes saved per tab. 😲 pic.twitter.com/hgTcpcMwvh — Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) June 6, 2022

40MB of RAM may not sound that impressive, but it is actually a big deal when you consider that an average consumer usually keeps tens of tabs open all the time. Also, not everyone has a computer with plenty of RAM, where 40MB of saved memory does not make any difference.

Sleeping Tabs will come in handy for people with inexpensive computers or those buying the recently announced Surface Laptop Go 2. Microsoft thinks 4GB of RAM in a $599 laptop is acceptable, so at least Edge can back you up and squeeze out some RAM for other tasks.

Sleeping Tabs is enabled by default on all Microsoft Edge installations. It automatically puts inactive pages to sleep after two hours of idling, but you can customize the feature by changing the timeout or selecting websites for the browser to keep active.

To personalize Sleeping Tabs in Edge, open edge://settings and go to System and Performance> Optimize Performance. You can also pair Sleeping Tabs with Efficiency Mode, which reduces CPU strain on less powerful computers.

