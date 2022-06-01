Microsoft Edge slowly gets more popular among users

Last month, for the first time since its introduction seven years ago, Microsoft Edge climbed past the 10% mark. Edge is now the second most popular browser, and in May 2022, it managed to increase its market share slightly.

According to StatCounter, Microsoft Edge currently has a 10.11% global desktop browsers market share. In May 2022, the percentage went up by 0.04 points. Google Chrome was, is, and will be the most popular browser for quite a while. Its current market share is 66.1%, unreachable for any competitor in the foreseeable future.

Apple's Safari is third with 9.16%, which is 0.46 points lower than in April 2022. Mozilla Firefox is fourth with 7.66%, and Opera closes the top 5 desktop browsers with 2.81%. Opera and Edge were the only two browsers that gained new users in May 2022.

Interestingly, about 1.68% of users still use the almost-deceased Internet Explorer. Microsoft wants to change that and move every IE customer to the Edge browser by offering a dedicated IE mode.

Here is a breakdown of the global desktop browser market:

Google Chrome - 66.1% (-0.57) Microsoft Edge - 10.11% (+0.04) Apple Safari - 9.16% (-0.46) Mozilla Firefox - 7.66% (-0.21) Opera - 2.81% (+0.37)

Google Chrome also crushes any competition on the mobile side, although Apple firmly holds a quarter of the market. Microsoft, which was quite late to the party with a mobile version of Edge, is nowhere to be found in the top 5 list:

Google Chrome - 64.83% (+1.26) Apple Safari - 24.77% (-0.05) Samsung Internet - 4.84% (-0.06) Opera - 1.72% (-0.16) UC Browser - 1.25% (-0.16)

Google, Microsoft, Mozilla, and other developers try to attract new customers and maintain existing ones by pushing regular updates with new features. Google recently released Chrome 102 with PWA improvements; Mozilla pleased its customers by restoring the old downloads prompt in Firefox 101, and Microsoft shipped several bug fixes in Edge 102.

Source: StatCounter