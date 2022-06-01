Microsoft announces $599 Surface Laptop Go 2

After several leaks and last-minute spoilers, Microsoft unveiled the Surface Laptop Go 2, a sequel to the original Surface Laptop Go from 2020. The new model has a price tag of $599, and it will be available on June 7, with preorders starting now.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 is now slightly more expensive than its predecessor. It went up by $50, but Microsoft compensates for that with better storage. The company now offers 128GB of storage instead of the miserable 64GB in the original Surface Laptop Go base configuration. Microsoft also swapped the 10th gen Intel Core i5 with the newer 11th gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 and introduced a new version with 16GB of RAM.

Another change is that the Surface Laptop Go 2 provides four color options: Ice Blue, Sandstone, Platinum, and the new Sage. Microsoft promises up to 13.5 hours of use, an improved HD camera (still 720p), and better thermals that make the laptop less noisy. Other aspects of the computer remain unchanged, which means users have to deal with only 4GB of RAM in the base configuration and no backlit keyboard.

On the upside, Microsoft says the Surface Laptop Go 2 is better in terms of sustainability. Replaceable components now include not just SSD but also the keyboard, trackpad, display, battery, and the Surflink cable. Memory, unfortunately, is non-replaceable.

Display CPU RAM Storage Fingerprint Ports Price Touchscreen

12.4-inch 3:2 PixelSense

1536 x 1024 Intel Core

i5-1135G7 4GB 128GB No 1x USB-A

1x USB-C

3.5 mm

Surface Connect $599 8GB 128GB Yes $699 256GB $799 16GB $1099

Would you consider the Surface Laptop Go 2 if you were shopping in its price range?