Here are default iOS 16 and macOS Ventura wallpapers

Apple announced iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura during WWDC 2022 on June 6. The newest operating systems promise a host of new features to improve the customization and productivity of your Apple devices. As usual, major OS updates also bring fresh default wallpapers you can download here.

As discovered by 9to5Mac, iOS 16 now renders the stock wallpaper in real-time to enable the new animations and effects. However, iPadOS 16 lacks the redesigned lock screen and its capabilities, so it maintains static stock wallpaper in two variants: light and dark.

Gallery: iOS 16 stock wallpaper

And here is the default macOS Ventura wallpaper in its orange high-res glory. Like iOS 16, it has dark and light options.

Gallery: macOS Ventura default wallpaper

iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS Venture are currently available in Beta for developers. Apple has promised to release free public betas for everyone to try in a few weeks. You can expect the new operating systems to hit the stable channel somewhere this fall alongside the launch of the upcoming iPhone "14."