Microsoft says there will be no new Windows 11 Insider builds released this week

This week, the United States celebrated its Independence Day holiday, and it looks like the Microsoft Windows Insider Program team is taking some time off this week as well.

A new post on the Windows Insider Program Twitter page states there will be no Insider builds released this week for the Dev, Beta, and Canary channels.

Hello #WindowsInsiders! Wanted to let everyone know that there will be no new builds released to WIP this week (Canary, Dev, & Beta). We will be back at it next week! pic.twitter.com/2r5SuAWG9r — Windows Insider Program (@windowsinsider) July 5, 2023

The post didn't mention the Release Preview channel, but it's likely we won't see a new build for that version as well this week, as we have already had recent builds for Windows 11 and Windows 10 that were launched in late June. Usually, Release Preview build versions are only released once a month.

There are likely a couple of reasons for not getting new builds this week. One is, of course, the Independence Day holiday week in the US, as many employees are taking some time off to go on vacation.

The other likely big reason for no new builds this week is that Microsoft released a major update to its Dev Channel late last week on June 29. The 23493 build version added a ton of highly anticipated new features, including the Windows Copilot generative AI assistant, a new Settings page, a new volume mixer, and more. A new Beta Windows 11 build was released for Windows Insiders for that channel on the same day which brings WinUI 3.

Windows Insider members on the Canary channel haven't had much love over the past several weeks. Microsoft has released several small updates to that channel, but none have had any new features or improvements. The last Canary build was launched on June 14 with the build number 25393.