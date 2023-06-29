Microsoft revamps the Settings on Windows 11 meant for easy Account (MSA) recovery, and more

Microsoft is introducing a new, revamped Settings homepage today with the latest Dev build, 23493, on the Windows 11 Insider channel. The tech giant says the redesign is meant to help users access and view the most important things like Microsoft Account (MSA) recovery, Cloud Storage (OneDrive) status, and more.

The company explains that there are interactive cards that will help with this with separate sections for each. Aside from the ones mentioned above, there is also a new Recommended settings card now which adapts to user-specific patterns and use cases. Microsoft writes:

What sets the homepage apart even further is that it's more than

just a landing page—it evolves and learns with you. As you use your device, it’ll adjust to provide the most relevant and useful information based on your usage and preferences.

This will essentially present the most frequently used settings options or adapt to what Windows feels is the most relevant ones depending on user input.

The company has detailed each of the cards below:

Recommended settings: This card adapts to your specific usage patterns, providing timely and relevant settings options. It’s designed to streamline your settings management and save you time. Cloud storage: Gives you an overview of your cloud storage use and lets you know when you’re nearing capacity. Account recovery: Helps keep your Microsoft account more secure by helping you add additional recovery info so you never get locked out of your account, even if you forget your password. Personalization: Brings customization to the forefront by offering one-click access to update your background theme or change your color mode. Microsoft 365: Provides a quick glimpse of your subscription status and benefits, along with the ability to take some key actions right in Settings instead of going to the web. Xbox: Similar to the Microsoft 365 card, you’ll be able to view your subscription status and manage the subscription from the Settings app. Bluetooth Devices: To simplify your Bluetooth device management experience, we’ve brought this to the forefront so you can quickly access and connect to your favorite Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Build 23493 also comes with many more changes and you can read about it in its separate article here.