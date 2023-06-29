Windows 11 gets redesigned volume mixer with new features

At the beginning of this year, users discovered a significantly reworked volume mixer in Windows 11 preview builds. It was a big deal and a notable improvement over what we currently have in the stable release. However, it took Microsoft a while to ship the thing to insiders—only the latest Windows 11 build from the Dev Channel brings the much-anticipated volume mixer.

Unlike the previous Windows 11 builds, version 23493 ships with the updated mixer enabled by default. It features several new things that make controlling the volume, audio output devices, and audio features much more convenient.

You can invoke the new volume mixer by pressing Win + Ctrl + V or clicking the settings button next to the volume slider in the Quick Settings menu. After that, Windows 11 will let you change the audio output device and turn on or off Spatial Audio (Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonic, or another installed spatial sound technology). More importantly, the updated mixer now supports adjusting the volume per app, which previously required navigating to the Settings app, using Game Bar, or installing a third-party program.

Microsoft says the refined mixer will help users tailor their experience with more controls and fewer clicks. You can learn more about other new features Microsoft introduced in build 23493 (including Windows Copilot Preview) in our dedicated coverage.

The updated volume controls should arrive in the stable channel later this year. Microsoft plans to release Windows 11 version 23H2 in the second half of this year, and you can expect it to have the new mixer alongside other novelties, such as the "never combine" option for the taskbar and more.

Bonus: Did you know Windows 11 lets you adjust the volume with the mouse wheel? Hover the cursor over the volume icon and scroll with your wheel to turn the volume up or down. Microsoft introduced this feature in the Windows 11 22H2 update last year.