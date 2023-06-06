Windows 11 Insider Canary channel gets a small servicing update for Build 25381.1200

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 update for the members of the Insider program on the Canary Channel. However, those folks shouldn't get very excited. This new release is being pushed out to test Microsoft's systems.

According to the official Windows Insider Program Twitter account, the new build number for this update is 25381.1200. This specific update contains no new features, with Microsoft stating that this is being pushed out "to test our servicing pipeline."

This is the first time in a few months that Microsoft has released a Canary update with the intent to just test its systems. Microsoft previously released a major new Canary update last week. The build number for that update was 25381, and it made SMB signing a requirement for Enterprise editions as the default for the OS.

Microsoft made a separate announcement on the same date stating that this new SMB signing default would be added to "Pro, Education, and other Windows editions over the next few months, as well as to Windows Server." Microsoft said this change was "part of a campaign to improve the security of Windows and Windows Server for the modern landscape."

Microsoft updated the Beta channel for Insider users on June 1. It added WPA3 support to the Phone Link instant hotspot feature. On the same day, it also released a Dev channel update for Insiders. It had a few new additions, including adding a new button in the File Explorer Gallery for adding photos from a phone, and new natural voices in Spanish for the Narrator feature.

