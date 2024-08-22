Microsoft SharePoint rolls out a new AI-powered Design Ideas feature

Microsoft has been busy adding new features and improvements to its SharePoint service over the last several months. In case you are unaware, SharePoint lets businesses create their own internal social networks for their employees. This week, Microsoft announced it is rolling out a new SharePoint feature called Design Ideas.

In a blog post, Microsoft says Design Ideas in SharePoint will allow content makers to use AI-based suggestions for making improvements in the layout of a post, along with help in adding the right background, text format, and images. The authors should see a red dot on the right side of the post as part of the Design Ideas pane to show that there are some suggestions for changes.

Microsoft added:

When you click into a new section with one blank text webpart, Design ideas will offer you formatting options you can add to get started.Once your section has additional content, Design ideas will then summarize your text to provide appropriate image webpart and background suggestions, along with basic text formatting.

This first rollout of Design Ideas in Sharepoint will support the following layouts:

1 Banner webpart

1, 2, and 3 text webparts

1, 2 and 3 text and image webparts

1 blank text webparts

Design Ideas just started its gradual release for SharePoint users. It should be generally available for all SharePoint authors worldwide by the end of September 2024. Those users won't have to do anything to get this update. However, it is recommended that businesses that use SharePoint inform their users of this new function.

Microsoft already has plans to update the Design Ideas feature for SharePoint. It will continue to add new web parts that Design Ideas will support, and it will also add support for longer texts, including those copied from Microsoft Word documents, in the future as well.