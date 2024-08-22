The Logitech Brio 101 1080p webcam just hit an all new low price of only $24.99

Logitech makes some of the most popular webcams for home office use or just to chat with family and friends. That includes the Logitech Brio 101, which was already a very affordable but reliable webcam. This week, its price dropped to make it an even more attractive choice for people who don't want a lot of bells and whistles for their webcam.

Right now, the Logitech Brio 101 is available at Amazon for just $24.99. That's a new all-time price low for the webcam and also a $15 discount from its normal $39.99 MSRP. The price is the same for both the black and white colored versions of the webcam.

The webcam has a 1080p resolution and includes the RightLight feature. It can boost the brightness level for anyone viewing you with the webcam by up to 50 percent compared to older Logitech webcams. That should help make you look much better on someone else's monitor or display.

This webcam also comes with a built-in microphone so there's no need to purchase a separate one if you are not looking for a more professional audio set up. In addition, it has a privacy shutter so you can move it in front of the webcam lens to keep any unwanted eyes off your office.

It also uses a USB-A cable so you should be able to connect it to your desktop PC with ease. Finally, its been certified to work with a number of online meeting services like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Skype, and others.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

