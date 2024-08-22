Redtiger F7NP 4K Dual Dash Cam is still selling at its lowest price ever on Amazon

Amazon US is still offering the Redtiger F7NP 4K Dual Dash Cam at its lowest price yet, making it an excellent time to purchase while stocks last. Designed to withstand temperatures from as low as -4°F to as high as 158°F, the F7NP delivers exceptional recording quality. It captures video in Ultra HD 4K (3840 x 2160P) with the front camera and Full HD 1080P with the rear camera, ensuring that crucial details like road signs and vehicle number plates are easily discernible.

The front camera's 170-degree wide-angle lens, paired with the rear camera's 140-degree wide-angle lens, offers expansive coverage that significantly reduces blind spots. This dual-camera setup is invaluable for providing clear evidence in unexpected situations, such as collisions.

The Redtiger dash cam is equipped with an advanced optical lens system, featuring an ultra-large F1.5 aperture and six layers of glass, which excels in low-light conditions. Coupled with HDR (High Dynamic Range) and WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) technology, this ensures that vital details are captured with clarity, even during night-time driving.

Thanks to its Loop Recording feature, the dash cam continues to record even when the memory card reaches its capacity, automatically overwriting the oldest footage. In the event of a sudden impact, the built-in G-sensor immediately locks and saves the relevant video clip. Additionally, the F7NP offers a 24-hour parking monitor with a time-lapse function when in parking mode, although a hardwire kit is required for this feature.

The dash cam also includes a built-in GPS module that logs your driving route, real-time speed, and location data. This information can be viewed and tracked on Google Maps via the Redtiger app or through the company's GPSPlayer software for Windows and Mac, providing further evidence if needed.

Moreover, the app allows you to view, playback, and manage recordings on both iOS and Android devices, with the ability to download and edit footage directly within the app. The Redtiger F7NP dash cam is backed by an 18-month warranty and 24/7 technical support, offering peace of mind and reliable assistance whenever needed.

Redtiger Dash Cam (Front Rear, 4K/2.5K Full HD Dash Camera for Cars, Free 32GB Card, Built-in Wi-Fi GPS, 3.16” IPS Screen, Night Vision, 170°Wide Angle, WDR, 24H Parking Mode): $123.48 + $20 Coupon = $103.48 (Amazon US)

