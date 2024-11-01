Microsoft changing how to enable/disable New Outlook for Windows, Outlook for the Web

Microsoft often lists upcoming Microsoft 365 changes on its roadmap where it tests such features before broader deployment. However, some changes do not require testing and are only published directly on the Microsoft 365 Message Center dashboard such that IT and system administrators can become aware of it. One such change is coming to Outlook.

The tech giant has informed that the " OWAEnabled " policy parameter will no longer be checked going forward and only the " OneWinNativeOutlookEnabled " will be checked for accessing mailboxes.

For those who are not familiar, a check on the OWAEnabled parameter implies that the Outlook Web App (OWA), which is the former name of Outlook for the Web, is enabled by default. Thus with the check gone, this will no longer be the case.

The rollout of this change starts in late January 2025 and Microsoft hopes to complete it by the middle of next month in February 2025. The message says:

We are changing how you enable or disable the new Microsoft Outlook for Windows and Microsoft Outlook for the web. [When this will happen:] General Availability (Worldwide, GCC): We will begin rolling out late January 2025 and expect to complete by mid-February 2025. [How this will affect your organization:] We’re changing the OWAEnabled parameter that enables or disables access to user mailboxes using Outlook for the web (formerly known as Outlook Web App or OWA) to block only Outlook for the web and to not affect the behavior of new Outlook for Windows. You can manage new Outlook for Windows with the OneWinNativeOutlookEnabled policy. You are receiving this message because our reporting indicates one or more users in your organization may be using the New Outlook for Windows. Note: We will not change any existing value for the settings, but we will change which setting is checked to see if new Outlook for Windows is allowed to run on that computer. Before this rollout, both OWAEnabled and OneWinNativeOutlookEnabled policies are checked. After this rollout, we will remove the check for OWAEnabled so you can have the chance to enable new Outlook and still disable Outlook for the web if desired. [What you need to do to prepare:] This rollout will happen automatically by the specified date with no admin action required before the rollout. Review your current configuration to determine the impact for your organization. You may want to notify your admins about this change and update any relevant documentation. After this change takes effect, please confirm the OneWinNativeOutlookEnabled policy state for each mailbox. The default value is Enabled .

You can find the post on the Microsoft 365 Admin Center under message ID MC922623 (via Modern Workspace Pro).