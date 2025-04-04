Microsoft takes on Google NotebookLM with Copilot Podcasts

In celebration of its 50th anniversary today, Microsoft unveiled numerous new features for Copilot, including memory, personalization, Actions (agentic capabilities), and more. Among the highlights is the intriguing new feature: Copilot Podcasts.

Google NotebookLM is a popular generative AI service that allows users to generate audio content based on given input. Users can upload documents, YouTube videos, and web links as sources to generate audio content. Google NotebookLM went viral last year, and since then, Google has made several improvements to meet consumer demand.

Microsoft is now trying to capitalize on this trend with its new podcast capability in Copilot. Using this new feature, Copilot can generate AI-powered podcasts that are personalized based on users’ interests. Microsoft highlighted that users can use Copilot to create personalized podcasts to analyze and compare options—such as vacation plans or car purchases—or to learn more about a specific topic. While listening to the AI-generated podcasts, users can also interact with Copilot to learn more.

Along with Copilot Podcasts, Microsoft is also bringing the popular Deep Research feature to Copilot. Copilot’s Deep Research feature works similarly to the one already available on OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. It can perform complex, multi-step online research and provide users with an easy-to-consume report.

Finally, Microsoft introduced Actions, an agentic capability in Copilot that can complete tasks on users’ behalf. Users can simply use natural language prompts to ask Copilot to book event tickets, make dinner reservations, and more. Copilot Actions will initially work with popular websites like 1-800-Flowers.com, Booking.com, Expedia, Kayak, OpenTable, Priceline, TripAdvisor, Skyscanner, Viator, and Vrbo.

With these new updates, Microsoft is positioning Copilot as a highly personalized and capable AI companion. It remains to be seen whether Microsoft will win over customers from OpenAI's ChatGPT and Gemini in the near future.