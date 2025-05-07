Microsoft testing another Windows 11 Start menu Search change that users already hate

Last month, in April, Microsoft began testing improved Search for Windows 11, but that was only for Copilot+ PCs. The tech giant has been promoting these AI PCs quite heavily and has recently recommended that Windows 10 users whose systems can't upgrade to Windows 11 buy these.

Microsoft also announced more Windows Search-related changes yesterday. The feature will now be able to look up certain Settings when you need them. Alongside that, Microsoft is also introducing the ability to download apps from the Microsoft Store through the Search and it looks like users are already complaining about the second feature.

Giorgio Sardo, who is the Vice President for App Store & Apps at Microsoft, showed off the upcoming feature on his official X handle and the comments on the thread are generally negative with many complaining that this is undesirable and they would want to disable it.

Xeno who is a popular Windows enthusiast on the X community immediately inquired if Microsoft would allow disabling this new feature. The post was liked and retweeted by many indicating that many users were agreeing with them:

Will there be a way to disable this? I can see some users getting annoyed — Xeno (@XenoPanther) May 6, 2025

Another user quipped about how the modern Windows Search is great at finding everything else other than the one thing it was designed for:

The only OS with a search feature that finds everything but the files you actually need. — Dany Gonzalez (@geekcubano) May 6, 2025

Here is another one:

Totally not middleware in an antitrust sense. You’re good, np — Andy Dupertuis (@andydupertuis) May 7, 2025

Thus, sadly for Microsoft, its enthusiasm about showing off this new feature was not quite met with the positivity that it may have hoped for.

Let us know in the comments below if you feel like this feature will be helpful as Microsoft probably intends it to be, or whether you, too, would love to disable it the first chance you get!