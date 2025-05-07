Microsoft improves Windows 11 24H2, Server 2025 hardware driver compatibility testing

This week, Microsoft has been making some major announcements related to Windows drivers for hardware. First, the company is moving on from Device metadata and the Windows Metadata and Internet Services (WMIS) as it is deprecating the feature, and alongside that, an update to driver signing has also been announced. You can find the details in our dedicated article here.

Alongside those, Microsoft has also announced new HLK and VHLK May 2025 releases. These are being referred to as refreshed versions and replaces the RTM version released in May 2024. It writes:

Microsoft is pleased to announce that a refreshed HLK for Windows 11, version 24H2 and Windows Server 2025 is available starting May 6, 2025. This release of the HLK contains test errata fixes, HLK test removals, and HLK test additions. All these changes will help keep the overall test quality high while helping reduce triage time for known test issues. .. The refreshed version of the HLK will replace the RTM version that is available on the HLK download site. The VHLK version will be available in a week.

For those not familiar, HLK or Hardware Lab Kit essentially helps hardware vendors ensure compatibility and fulfill the driver certification process. Thus, errata, in the context of HLK, refers to bugs or issues that may cause the certification test to "fail" on perfectly compatible hardware or drivers.

VHLK is a similar thing, except it is designed with virtual environments, VHDs, and VMS in mind.

The Windows HLK (and VHLK) comes under the gambit of the WHCP, or Windows Hardware Compatibility Program. It is a test framework designed to aid hardware vendors and Microsoft partners in testing and ensuring the proper compatibility of hardware and drivers on Windows 11 and 10, among others, such that they can receive the WHQL or Windows Hardware Quality Labs certification.

The HLK driver brings several new tests for Bluetooth LE Audio and support for Generation 2 VMs in the case of the VHLK. You can find the full details here on the official Microsoft Tech Community blog post.